Pint was promoted to Triple-A Albuquerque on Aug. 10.
Pint has quietly had an impressive season after returning from a brief retirement. He's pitched exclusively out of the bullpen but maintained a 29.6 percent strikeout rate and 53.8 percent groundball rate across 42.2 innings with Double-A Hartford. Pint has walked far too many batters -- he had a walk rate of 15.6 percent in the same span -- but if he can find his control, he could resurrect his career as a high-leverage reliever.
More News
-
Rockies' Riley Pint: Ends retirement, rejoins Rockies•
-
Riley Pint: Stepping away from baseball•
-
Rockies' Riley Pint: On DL with forearm tightness•
-
Rockies' Riley Pint: Leaves with forearm injury•
-
Rockies' Riley Pint: Issuing far too many free passes at Low-A•
-
Rockies' Riley Pint: Battling control issues to begin year at Low-A•