Pint (oblique) worked an inning of relief Saturday in Triple-A Albuquerque's 6-1 loss to Round Rock, giving up two earned runs on two hits and a walk while striking out two.

Though an oblique strain sidelined Pint for a good chunk of Rockies camp, he avoided a season-opening stint on the big-league injured list or the minor-league IL. After being added to the 40-man roster over the winter, Pint appears to be on the cusp of making his MLB debut, but he'll first have to perform well at the Triple-A level before getting a call to the Colorado bullpen.