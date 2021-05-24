The Rockies claimed Ruiz off waivers from the Orioles on Monday.
Ruiz opened the season as the Orioles' everyday second baseman, but he lost hold of his starting role -- and his spot on the 40-man roster -- after batting .167 with a 28.7 percent strikeout rate over 101 plate appearances. The 27-year-old will move on to a favorable hitting environment in Colorado, but since Ruiz has two minor-league options remaining, he could report to Triple-A Albuquerque initially. Ruiz will likely find himself behind Ryan McMahon, Brendan Rodgers, Josh Fuentes and Garrett Hampson in the pecking order at either third or second base with his new organization.