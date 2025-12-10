The Rockies selected Petit with the first pick in the Rule 5 Draft on Wednesday.

Petit, a 6-foot-8 righty from Detroit's farm system, split the 2025 season between Double-A and Triple-A, working primarily as a reliever. The 26-year-old logged a 2.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 33:10 K:BB and 51 percent groundball rate in 23 innings at Triple-A, and while he was used in relief, Petit has the stuff to start. He throws multiple mid-90s fastballs, with his four-seamer touching 98 mph, along with a nasty slider and a solid changeup. Now that he's in Colorado, there isn't much fantasy appeal, regardless of the role Petit is used in.