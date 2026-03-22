Petit underwent Tommy John surgery with an internal brace Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

A Rule 5 selection over the winter, Petit is expected to be placed on the 60-day injured list in the coming days. The 26-year-old right-hander will miss the entire 2026 season, and his recovery will likely extend into the first half of the 2027 campaign. Once he's activated from the IL next season, the Rockies will have to decide whether to keep him on the 26-man active roster or offer him back to the Tigers, who had previously held his rights before exposing him to the Rule 5 draft.