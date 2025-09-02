Rockies' Roansy Contreras: Claimed by Colorado
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies claimed Contreras off waivers from the Orioles on Tuesday.
Contreras doesn't have minor-league options remaining, so he'll be added to the Rockies' 28-man active roster and will serve as a starter or long reliever. Before the Orioles designated him for assignment, Contreras tossed 4.1 scoreless innings as a bulk reliever last Wednesday against the Red Sox in what marked his 2025 MLB debut.
