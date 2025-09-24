The Rockies placed Contreras on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to a right hand contusion.

Contreras' move to the IL means he'll be shut down for the rest of the season, though he should be ready for spring training. He was claimed off waivers by the Rockies on Sept. 2 after being DFA'd by the Orioles in late August. Across four bullpen appearances for Colorada, Contreras allowed eight runs on 9 hits and one walk while striking out four across 8.1 innings.