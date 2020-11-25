The Rockies acquired Stephenson and outfielder Jameson Hannah from the Reds on Wednesday in exchange for pitchers Jeff Hoffman and Case Williams, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The deal features two MLB pieces in Stephenson and Hoffman and two prospects in Hannah and Williams changing organizations. Like Hoffman, Stephenson is a former first-round draft pick who transitioned from starting to relief duty early on during his big-league career. A back strain limited Stephenson to just 11 innings with the Reds in 2020, but when he was healthy late in 2019, he showed some signs of dominance as a late-inning arm. However, even if Stephenson is able to avoid the injured list in Colorado, pitching at Coors Field will likely hurt his chances of delivering the type of ratios that will be useful in fantasy.