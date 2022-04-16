Stephenson (illness) will head to Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday to begin a rehab assignment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Stephenson threw a bullpen session Friday after rejoining the Rockies, and he'll work with the minor-league club after missing the first week and a half of the regular season. It's not yet clear how many rehab appearances the right-hander will require, but it's possible that he could return to game action in the majors sometime next week.
