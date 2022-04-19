Stephenson (illness) was activated from the injured list Monday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
Stephenson was previously placed on the COVID-19 injured list prior to Opening Day, but he has since been activated after making a rehab appearance for the Isotopes on Sunday, tossing a perfect frame. He'll now set his sights on returning to his 2021 form, finishing with a 3.13 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with a 52:18 K:BB across 46 innings.
