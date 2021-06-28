The Rockies placed Stephenson on the 10-day injured list Monday with upper-back tightness.

Lefty Ben Bowden was summoned from Triple-A Albuquerque to fill Stephenson's spot in the Colorado bullpen. Over 27 relief appearances in his first season with the Rockies, Stephenson has posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.56 WHIP across 23.2 innings.

