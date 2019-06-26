Ramos went 2-for-5 with a grand slam for Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Ramos has been raking in the Pacific Coast League, as this sixth-inning grand slam marked his 17th long ball of the season to go along with an impressive .300/.393/.583 slash line through 270 at-bats. He's also driven in 62 runs and laced 14 doubles. This is the 24-year-old's first stint above Double-A in his six-season minor-league career, so he's certainly doing a good job with the opportunity to this point.

