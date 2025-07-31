Riggio was traded from the Yankees to the Rockies on Thursday along with Ben Shields in exchange for Jake Bird, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Riggio's minor-league numbers may oversell his abilities, as he's typically been old for the levels he's had success at, but now that he could get to play half his games in Coors Field, his dynasty value gets a little bump. The 23-year-old second baseman is slashing .261/.335/.542 with 11 home runs, seven steals, a 7.6 percent walk rate and a 21.8 percent strikeout rate in 40 games since getting promoted to Double-A on June 3.