Brito is slashing .364/.438/.446 with one home run, 13 steals, a 10.1 percent walk rate and a 17.3 percent strikeout rate in 30 games for Single-A Fresno.

The 18-year-old switch hitter has made 18 starts in center field and 11 starts at second base since getting promoted from the Arizona Complex League on July 30. Brito has a .457 BABIP this season, so we shouldn't take his numbers at face value. Brito's high groundball rate (56.6 percent) is contributing to his lack of notable power. He is a true pop-up prospect, as he isn't featured on some notable public Rockies prospect lists, but Baseball America graded his future power as above-average and his speed as plus, so Brito has a high fantasy ceiling, especially if he can get to more of his raw power in games.