The Rockies recalled Castellani from their alternate training site ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Giants.
He'll be appointed as the 27th man for the twin bill and is scheduled to start the second game Tuesday. Castellani will likely report to Triple-A Albuquerque following the doubleheader.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Getting spot start Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Gives up three runs Monday•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Struggles in spring debut•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Command struggles continue•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Hit hard by Dodgers•