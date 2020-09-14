Castellani allowed one run on one hit and six walks across 5.2 innings pitched in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Castellani somehow managed to give up just the one run despite yielding six free passes. The right-hander was in line to pick up the win when he exited in the sixth, but had to settle for a no-decision after the Colorado bullpen could not hold the lead. He will take a 4.46 RRA into his start against the Dodgers on Friday.