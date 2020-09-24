Castellani (1-4) took the loss against the Giants on Wednesday, surrendering four runs on five hits and five walks while striking out one across 4.2 innings.

Castellani blanked the Giants until the fourth inning, when he served up a solo home run to Evan Longoria to even the score, 1-1. The right-hander unraveled from there, working himself into a mess of a fifth inning that included a double to Charlie Blackmon and a pair of walks. All of Castellani's baserunners would eventually score after he left the game, charging him with the loss. The 24-year-old struggled with his command once again. He has now issued 18 walks across 19 innings in his last four starts. Castellani finishes the regular season with a 5.82 ERA and 1.45 WHIP.