Castellani didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven.

The rookie didn't last long enough to qualify for a win, but the Rockies offense couldn't get much going against Lance Lynn anyway. Castellani threw 88 pitches, 57 of them for strikes, and despite significant control problems in the minors (47:30 K:BB in 43.1 IP at Triple-A last year) he has a surprising 10:3 K:BB through his first 8.2 big-league innings. He's pitched well enough to stick in the rotation for now, but it's not yet clear whether the 24-year-old is displaying real skills growth, or whether the walks will resurface. His next start is scheduled for Wednesday, at home against the Astros.