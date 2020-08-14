Castellani is scheduled to start Friday's home game against the Rangers.
With Chi Chi Gonzalez (biceps) still on the injured list, Castellani will receive a second turn as the Rockies' fifth starter after impressing in his MLB debut last weekend in Seattle. He tossed four no-hit, shutout innings in the win over the Mariners, issuing one walk and hitting a batter while striking out three. Though Castellani may be able to work a little longer in Friday's start, the right-hander should still be viewed as a risky fantasy option since he'll be pitching at altitude in Coors Field.
