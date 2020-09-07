Castellani pitched 4.1 innings, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks and striking out one in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Sunday.

The original plan was for Castellani to work more as an opener with Chi Chi Gonzalez working in a piggyback role. Instead, Castellani threw 87 pitches (49 strikes) in a fairly erratic start and Gonzalez didn't make an appearance. Luckily for Castellani, the back-and-forth contest allowed him to avoid a loss. He now has a 5.34 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 19 strikeouts across 28.2 innings. If the right-hander gets another turn in the rotation, it would likely come at home versus the Angels on Saturday.