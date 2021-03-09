Castellani allowed three runs on no hits and three walks while failing to record an out in Monday's spring loss to the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Castellani struggled mightily with control during his second Cactus League appearance Monday. He only threw one strike across his 17 pitches and let three runs come across while issuing three walks and hitting one batter during the relief outing. The right-hander has now given up 10 runs (seven earned) on two hits and five walks while failing to record a strikeout across two innings to begin spring training.