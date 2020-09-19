Castellani (1-3) gave up eight runs (seven earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out one over 4.1 innings in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

This was always going to be a tough start for the 24-year-old rookie. Castellani allowed a pair of two-run homers to Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux in the second inning. In the fifth, Castellani again ran into trouble as the Dodgers rallied for five more runs, four of which were charged to him. The right-hander now has a 5.59 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 38.2 innings this year. He lines up for one more start in the regular season, Wednesday in San Francisco.