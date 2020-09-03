Castellani is scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Dodgers, but Chi Chi Gonzalez is expected to piggyback him in the outing, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Castellani opened his big-league career by giving up one run over 8.2 innings in his first two starts, but regression has reared its head since then, with the right-hander surrendering 12 runs over his subsequent three starts. The Rockies may have discovered a better role for Castellani on Wednesday, when he came on in relief of Kyle Freeland to fire two shutout innings in Colorado's 9-6 win over the Giants. While Castellani will stay on turn to start this weekend in Los Angeles, the Rockies will be conservative with his workload since he'll be pitching on three days' rest following his 26-pitch relief outing. Gonzalez also tossed two innings (46 pitches) in relief Wednesday, so neither he nor Castellani will probably be in line for a true "bulk innings" role.