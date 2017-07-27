Castellani, 21, has a 5.02 ERA and 97:34 K:BB in 114.2 innings for Double-A Hartford.

Castellani has been slightly more hittable than he was a season ago, and he is allowing fewer ground balls than ever before. In addition, he has surrendered a career-worst 11 home runs in 2017. The 21-year-old has the size and arsenal to develop into a big league hurler, but he remains a work in progress at this point in time.