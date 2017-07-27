Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Inconsistent 2017 campaign at Double-A
Castellani, 21, has a 5.02 ERA and 97:34 K:BB in 114.2 innings for Double-A Hartford.
Castellani has been slightly more hittable than he was a season ago, and he is allowing fewer ground balls than ever before. In addition, he has surrendered a career-worst 11 home runs in 2017. The 21-year-old has the size and arsenal to develop into a big league hurler, but he remains a work in progress at this point in time.
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...