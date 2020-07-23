Castellani didn't make the Rockies' 30-man Opening Day roster, but he's included on the three-man taxi squad that will travel with the team for the first series at the Rangers.

Castellani was slightly late to camp after testing positive for COVID-19, but he's fully healthy heading into the regular season. While the right-hander won't be on the major-league roster, his presence on the taxi squad signals that he'll be the team's top fill-in option for the rotation if an emergency situation arises.