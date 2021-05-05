Castellani did not factor into the decision during Tuesday's win over the Giants, surrendering two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two across 3.1 innings.

All of Castellani's damage came from a two-run homer by Brandon Belt in the first inning. Otherwise it was a short outing for the 25-year-old, who was recalled from Colorado's alternate training site ahead of Tuesday's twin bill as the team's 27th player. Castellani is expected to report back to Triple-A Albuquerque following the doubleheader.