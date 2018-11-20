Castellani had his contract selected from Double-A Hartford on Tuesday.

This move protects Castellani from the Rule 5 draft. He spent the 2018 season repeating Double-A, struggling to a 5.49 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 6.1 K/9 across 26 starts (134.1 innings). Still, he's just 22 years old and will have time to prove himself as he presumably makes the jump to Triple-A in 2019.

