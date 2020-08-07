Castellani was recalled from the Rockies' alternate training site Friday and will start Saturday's game against the Mariners.

Castellani will take the place of Chi Chi Gonzalez (biceps) Saturday after he was put on the 10-day injured list. The start will mark the major-league debut for the right-hander after he posted an 8.31 ERA and 1.95 WHIP over 10 starts at the Triple-A level last season.