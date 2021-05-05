Castellani was returned to Triple-A Albuquerque following Tuesday's doubleheader against the Giants.

Castellani served as the 27th man in Tuesday's twin bill and made his season debut as the starter in the nightcap. The right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out two in 3.1 innings. He didn't factor into the decision and will now head back to Triple-A Albuquerque now that the minor-league season is underway.

