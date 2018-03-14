Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Returns to minors camp
Castellani was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday.
Castellani stood little chance of cracking the Opening Day roster due to the amount of arms clamoring for innings at the major-league level, and his eight runs allowed in three innings pitched this spring certainly didn't help. The pitching prospect completed his first full season at Double-A Hartford last season, producing a 4.81 ERA and a 7.6 K/9 in 27 starts for the Yard Goats. Castellani should see plenty of time at Triple-A this season as he develops more against upper-level hitters.
