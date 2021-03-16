Castellani was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
The 24-year-old righty gave up seven earned runs in two frames this spring. He needed 61 pitches to get those six outs and did not record a strikeout. Castellani will serve as organizational rotation depth this season.
