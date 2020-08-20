Castellani (0-1) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out one over 5.2 innings in a loss to the Astros on Wednesday.

All things considered, Castellani was lucky to leave this game with only five earned runs on his ledger; both homers he allowed were solo shots. He had a decent start at home last week against the Rangers, but Castellani averaged just 7.3 K/9 in six minor-league seasons and that kind of profile spells danger in Colorado. Assuming he sticks in the rotation, Castellani will get two starts next week, first at Arizona and then home against the Padres.