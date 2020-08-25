Castellani (1-1) gave up two runs on three hits and three walks across six innings in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. He struck out three.

Both runs Castellani allowed came on solo home runs by Kole Calhoun and Christian Walker. The 24-year-old Castellani has been solid in four starts, with a 3.54 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 14 strikeouts over 20.1 innings. He's expected to make his next start Saturday at home versus the Padres.