Castellani allowed seven runs (four earned) on two hits and two walks while failing to strike out any batters over two innings in Wednesday's Cactus League win over the Athletics. He didn't factor into the decision.

Castellani gave up three earned runs in the first inning, while a several errors in the second frame resulted in several more runs for Oakland. However, the right-hander picked up a no-decision after the Rockies mounted a 10-run rally across the final four innings. Castellani admitted that his struggles stemmed from rushed mechanics during his brief outing, but he said that he wants to work on making adjustments sooner to prevent similar results during the regular season. The 24-year-old made his major-league debut in 2020 and is competing with southpaw Austin Gomber for the fifth spot in the starting rotation. Gomber was impressive during Sunday's spring opener, and the team could choose to develop Castellani more to begin the season if his struggles during Cactus League play continue.