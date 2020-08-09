Castellani didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's contest between the Mariners and the Rockies. He pitched four scoreless innings, allowing one walk and striking out three.

Castellani was recalled by the Rockies on Friday after Chi Chi Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a biceps injury, and he did a good job in his MLB debut -- he threw 35 of his 60 pitches for strikes while tossing four scoreless frames. He should remain in the rotation as long as Gonzalez remains sidelined.