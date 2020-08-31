Castellani (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over two innings Sunday, striking out two and taking the loss against San Diego.
Castellani struggled right out of the gate, allowing a three-run homer with just one out in the first inning. He then allowed a pair of runs in the second before the bullpen took over. The 24-year-old's season ERA shot up to 5.24 in 22.1 innings. Castellani will face the Dodgers on the road Saturday.
More News
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Solid for six innings in win•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Serves up two homers in loss•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Gets another start•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Tosses scoreless outing in debut•
-
Rockies' Ryan Castellani: Recalled by Rockies•