Castellani (1-2) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk over two innings Sunday, striking out two and taking the loss against San Diego.

Castellani struggled right out of the gate, allowing a three-run homer with just one out in the first inning. He then allowed a pair of runs in the second before the bullpen took over. The 24-year-old's season ERA shot up to 5.24 in 22.1 innings. Castellani will face the Dodgers on the road Saturday.