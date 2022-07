Feltner (back) was activated from the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Feltner will return to Triple-A after being placed on the IL with a back issue. He was originally expected to start for the Rockies earlier this month, but he'll have to wait for another chance to return to the majors. Feltner owns a 6.15 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with 33 punchouts over 33.2 innings in seven starts in the big leagues this year.