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Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Begins strong but fades in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Feltner (2-2) took the loss against the Cubs on Thursday, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three batters over 4.1 innings.

Feltner was perfect through three frames, but the bottom fell out thereafter. Chicago got to him for four runs on four hits and a walk in the fourth inning, with the big hit being a grand slam off the bat of Seiya Suzuki. Feltner returned for the fifth and issued two walks while retiring just one batter, and both runners be put on base came around to score after his departure. It was a disappointing outcome after Feltner looked like he might be turning a major corner over his past two outings, during which he gave up just one run over 12 frames. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a rematch against the Cubs in Chicago.

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