The Rockies recalled Feltner from Triple-A Albuquerque ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
He'll be joining the rotation as a replacement for Antonio Senzatela (back), who remains on the 15-day injured list but is expected to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend. As such, Feltner's stint with the Rockies could be short-lived, and he may not be asked to work deep into Wednesday's start since he'll be pitching on three days' rest. He struck out seven over three scoreless innings in his most recent outing for Albuquerque on Saturday.