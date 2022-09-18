Feltner (3-8) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Cubs.

Feltner had some trouble against Yan Gomes, who tagged the Rockies' starter for a two-run single in the third inning and a solo home run in the sixth. The Rockies had already scored four times in the first two innings, so Feltner's struggles didn't cost him a positive result. The right-hander has completed six innings in just three of his outings this year, and he's allowed at least three runs in five straight starts. He has a 6.05 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 72:29 K:BB through 80.1 innings across 17 appearances (16 starts). He's lined up for a home start versus the Padres in his next outing.