Feltner (head) struck out four and allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in his most recent rehab start Tuesday at Triple-A Albuquerque.
Making the third start of his rehab assignment and his second in a row with Albuquerque, Feltner built up to 66 pitches (40 strikes). Per MLB.com, Rockies manager Bud Black said Feltner will make one more rehab start in the minors before making his return from the 60-day injured list and likely sliding into the big-league rotation. Feltner has been on the shelf since mid-May after being struck in the head by a line drive and suffering a small skull fracture and concussion.
