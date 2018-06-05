Rockies' Ryan Feltner: Drafted by Rockies

The Rockies have selected Feltner with the 126th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Feltner throws easy cheese, but he lacks a quality secondary offering and had only average success for Ohio State, posting a 4.88 ERA over 54 games, including 34 starts, in his three years at the school. Feltner figures to get a chance to start given his size and a fastball that can hit 98, but if things don't work out there, he has the potential to be a dominant reliever, a role he found a lot of success in while pitching in the Cape Cod League in 2017.