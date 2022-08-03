Feltner didn't factor into the decision in a 13-5 loss to the Padres during the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The Rockies actually held a 3-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning despite the Padres having runners on base in each of the first three frames, but Feltner's luck finally ran out in the fourth. The right-hander tossed 76 pitches (46 strikes) before exiting, and he'll likely head back down to Triple-A Albuquerque after this outing, with his 5.75 ERA and 1.45 WHIP over 40.2 innings in the majors this year not making a strong case for a regular rotation spot.