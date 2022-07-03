Feltner is "most likely" to start Wednesday at Dodger Stadium in place of Antonio Senzatela (shoulder), Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.

Ashton Goudeau took Senzatela's spot on the roster for the time being, but it sounds like the Rockies will make room for Feltner on Wednesday. While Feltner has mostly struggled with the major-league team this year, he's been able to navigate the harsh conditions of the Pacific Coast League pretty well (3.76 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, four homers allowed in 38.1 innings with Triple-A Albuquerque).