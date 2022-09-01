Feltner (2-6) took the loss against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

There were multiple positive takeaways for Feltner in the contest -- he tied a career high with seven strikeouts and fell one out shy of a quality start -- but he was outpitched by league wins leader Kyle Wright. Feltner's undoing was the long ball, as the three runs against him were produced on homers by Austin Riley and Ronald Acuna. Feltner has shown promise at times this season, but he's too inconsistent to trust in fantasy given his 5.78 ERA and 1.42 WHIP on the season.