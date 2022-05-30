Feltner is listed as the Rockies' scheduled starting pitcher for Monday's game against the Marlins at Coors Field.

Feltner will be rewarded with a second turn through the Colorado rotation after he struck out seven and allowed two runs over five innings in a no-decision May 25 in Pittsburgh. Whether the rookie right-hander sticks around with the big club beyond Monday's outing will likely hinge on the health of starters Antonio Senzatela (back) and Kyle Freeland (ankle). Senzatela made a four-inning rehab start at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday and could be ready to return from the 15-day injured list as soon as Wednesday, while Freeland's status for the upcoming week is murkier after he suffered a left ankle impingement during his start Sunday against the Nationals.