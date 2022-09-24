Feltner gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three over five innings in a 4-3 victory over the Padres on Friday. He did not factor into the decision.

Feltner came into the game with an ERA of 6.05, so the Rockies are probably satisfied with his five innings of two-run ball. Feltner doesn't have swing-and-miss stuff, and he has accumulated only 75 strikeouts in 85.1 innings this season. His chase rate is in the bottom three percent according to Baseball Savant. The 26-year-old right-hander is tentatively expected to make his next start at San Francisco.