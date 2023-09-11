Feltner (head) made the second start of his rehab assignment Thursday with Triple-A Albuquerque, covering 2.2 innings and striking out two while allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks.

After tossing three innings of one-run ball in his first rehab outing Sept. 1 at High-A Spokane, Feltner jumped up two levels for his second start. Though he retired one less hitter than he had in his prior appearance, Feltner was able to build his pitch count up from 36 to 50. He'll likely require one or more tune-up outings at Albuquerque before returning from the 60-day injured list and slotting back into the Colorado rotation in the back half of September.