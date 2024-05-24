Feltner allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Athletics on Thursday.

This was arguably Feltner's best start of the campaign, but it was all for nothing when six Rockies relievers all gave up at least one run. The Athletics rallied to erase three deficits before ultimately winning in the 11th inning. Feltner's winless skid is at seven games, and he remains 1-4 on the year with a 5.07 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 48:16 K:BB through 55 innings over 10 starts. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.