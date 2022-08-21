Feltner registered a no-decision during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Giants, allowing one run on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts in six innings.

Feltner held San Francisco scoreless through five frames before surrendering a Joey Bart solo shot to lead off the sixth in submitting his first start of at least five innings and fewer than three runs in seven turns. The 25-year-old induced 10 swinging strikes on 86 pitches en route to five strikeouts after averaging 2.5 per start during his last six appearances. The successful outing dropped Feltner's ERA from 6.39 to 5.88, though he'll be in for a tough test with a start against the Mets scheduled for next week.